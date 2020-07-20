All apartments in Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
2727 Oasis Lane
Last updated April 17 2019 at 12:24 AM

2727 Oasis Lane

2727 Oasis Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2727 Oasis Lane, Charlotte, NC 28214
Moores Chapel

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great 2 story home with large sunlit windows, 1 car garage and cute front porch. This 3 Bedroom, 1/2 bath offers comfort and convenience that is close to uptown, I-85, I-77, Shopping, dining and more. Home features an open floorplan, living room with a fireplace, pass thru from living room to kitchen makes it great for entertaining. Home also has spacious bedrooms and great closets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2727 Oasis Lane have any available units?
2727 Oasis Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2727 Oasis Lane have?
Some of 2727 Oasis Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2727 Oasis Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2727 Oasis Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2727 Oasis Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2727 Oasis Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2727 Oasis Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2727 Oasis Lane offers parking.
Does 2727 Oasis Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2727 Oasis Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2727 Oasis Lane have a pool?
No, 2727 Oasis Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2727 Oasis Lane have accessible units?
No, 2727 Oasis Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2727 Oasis Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2727 Oasis Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
