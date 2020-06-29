2717 Providence Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Cotswold - Fantastic urban oasis! Just minutes to Uptown, Southpark and Cotswold, this graceful home is loaded with charm! Cozy bungalow style with tons of sunlight, original hardwood floors, updated kitchen, high ceilings and walk in closets in both bedrooms on main floor. Attic area was finished into a 3rd bedroom with full bath and tons of extra storage. Entire home features fresh paint, New HVAC system and more! Home sits on huge lot with private tree filled yard featuring grape vines and fruit trees plus plenty of room for a garden-Lawn care and maintenance included!!

***Fireplace is decorative only do not use***



