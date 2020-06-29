All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2717 Providence Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2717 Providence Road
Last updated May 26 2020 at 4:48 PM

2717 Providence Road

2717 Providence Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2717 Providence Road, Charlotte, NC 28211
Cotswold

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cotswold - Fantastic urban oasis! Just minutes to Uptown, Southpark and Cotswold, this graceful home is loaded with charm! Cozy bungalow style with tons of sunlight, original hardwood floors, updated kitchen, high ceilings and walk in closets in both bedrooms on main floor. Attic area was finished into a 3rd bedroom with full bath and tons of extra storage. Entire home features fresh paint, New HVAC system and more! Home sits on huge lot with private tree filled yard featuring grape vines and fruit trees plus plenty of room for a garden-Lawn care and maintenance included!!
***Fireplace is decorative only do not use***

(RLNE5396635)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2717 Providence Road have any available units?
2717 Providence Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2717 Providence Road have?
Some of 2717 Providence Road's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2717 Providence Road currently offering any rent specials?
2717 Providence Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2717 Providence Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2717 Providence Road is pet friendly.
Does 2717 Providence Road offer parking?
Yes, 2717 Providence Road offers parking.
Does 2717 Providence Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2717 Providence Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2717 Providence Road have a pool?
No, 2717 Providence Road does not have a pool.
Does 2717 Providence Road have accessible units?
No, 2717 Providence Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2717 Providence Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2717 Providence Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gateway West
902 W 4th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
The Brook Apartment Homes
9924 Oakbrook Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
2100 Queens
2100 Queens Rd W
Charlotte, NC 28207
Hunters Pointe
1841 Prospect Dr
Charlotte, NC 28213
Citra Luxury Apartments
1825 Carrington Oaks Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Camden South End
1205 S Tryon St
Charlotte, NC 28203
Anker Haus
2925 Commonwealth Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28205
The Mint Apartments
425 W Trade St
Charlotte, NC 28202

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte