2717 Arnold Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities garage

Stunning 3 bed, 2 bath so close to Plaza Midwood! - Stunning, newer 3 bed, 2.5 bath ranch style home for rent - house was built from scratch in 2015! Just under 1500 sqft. Craftman style character with the outside having huge yard, long driveway which leads to a 2 car detached garage, outside porch for morning coffee! Inside - laminate hardwood floors, spacious bedrooms, open floor plan, bright eat in kitchen! Washer & dryer will stay! Big master bath with large master shower and huge master closet! 2 minutes from Plaza Midwood/Shopping/Uptown Charlotte! Electric/Gas heat. Make this your new home!



***No Smokers***

***Available 4/1/2019***



Pictures include furniture but house will be empty upon move in. Application fee is $45 per person & every person over age of 18 will need to fill out application - www.QCMSCharlotte.com/vacancies



No Pets Allowed



