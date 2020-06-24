All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 16 2019 at 8:13 PM

2717 Arnold Dr.

2717 Arnold Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2717 Arnold Drive, Charlotte, NC 28205
Windsor Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
Stunning 3 bed, 2 bath so close to Plaza Midwood! - Stunning, newer 3 bed, 2.5 bath ranch style home for rent - house was built from scratch in 2015! Just under 1500 sqft. Craftman style character with the outside having huge yard, long driveway which leads to a 2 car detached garage, outside porch for morning coffee! Inside - laminate hardwood floors, spacious bedrooms, open floor plan, bright eat in kitchen! Washer & dryer will stay! Big master bath with large master shower and huge master closet! 2 minutes from Plaza Midwood/Shopping/Uptown Charlotte! Electric/Gas heat. Make this your new home!

***No Smokers***
***Available 4/1/2019***

Pictures include furniture but house will be empty upon move in. Application fee is $45 per person & every person over age of 18 will need to fill out application - www.QCMSCharlotte.com/vacancies

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3864385)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2717 Arnold Dr. have any available units?
2717 Arnold Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2717 Arnold Dr. have?
Some of 2717 Arnold Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2717 Arnold Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2717 Arnold Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2717 Arnold Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 2717 Arnold Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2717 Arnold Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 2717 Arnold Dr. offers parking.
Does 2717 Arnold Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2717 Arnold Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2717 Arnold Dr. have a pool?
No, 2717 Arnold Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 2717 Arnold Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2717 Arnold Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2717 Arnold Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2717 Arnold Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
