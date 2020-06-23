2703 Marmac Road

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Toddville Neighborhood 3 Bedroom Home - Three bedroom 2 bath home has ceiling fans through out the bedrooms, over sized tub in master bathroom, ceramic tiles in bathrooms and kitchen. The kitchen has updated fixtures, a nice size pantry and stainless steel appliances.



*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.



**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.



(RLNE4693857)