2703 Marmac Road
Last updated April 16 2019 at 11:14 AM

2703 Marmac Road

2703 Marmac Road · No Longer Available
Location

2703 Marmac Road, Charlotte, NC 28208
Toddville Road

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Toddville Neighborhood 3 Bedroom Home - Three bedroom 2 bath home has ceiling fans through out the bedrooms, over sized tub in master bathroom, ceramic tiles in bathrooms and kitchen. The kitchen has updated fixtures, a nice size pantry and stainless steel appliances.

*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.

**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.

(RLNE4693857)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2703 Marmac Road have any available units?
2703 Marmac Road doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2703 Marmac Road have?
Some of 2703 Marmac Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2703 Marmac Road currently offering any rent specials?
2703 Marmac Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2703 Marmac Road pet-friendly?
No, 2703 Marmac Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2703 Marmac Road offer parking?
No, 2703 Marmac Road does not offer parking.
Does 2703 Marmac Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2703 Marmac Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2703 Marmac Road have a pool?
No, 2703 Marmac Road does not have a pool.
Does 2703 Marmac Road have accessible units?
No, 2703 Marmac Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2703 Marmac Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2703 Marmac Road does not have units with dishwashers.
