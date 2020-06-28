2700 Lawton Bluff Road

Amenities

Majestic 2 story home located in the south Charlotte neighborhood of Candlewyck! This lovely home features 3 bedroom, 3.5 baths, formal living and dining rooms, upgraded kitchen with granite counters, breakfast bar, new SS appliances, new vinyl plank flooring throughout main living areas and a large rec room in the basement. The large deck off the great room offers plenty of space for entertaining. The master suite private bathroom has custom tiled flooring and shower, jetted tub, and spacious his and her closets. The finished basement offers great additional flex living space and leads to the lower level deck overlooking the peaceful backyard and your own private basketball court. The subdivision boasts wonderful amenities, including a lap swim pool, tennis courts, pond, playground, trails, and plenty of green space to enjoy. For more information contact Prism Properties & Development at 704-628-7096 or visit www.PrismPD.com