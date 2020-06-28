All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2700 Lawton Bluff Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2700 Lawton Bluff Road
Last updated December 3 2019 at 1:37 AM

2700 Lawton Bluff Road

2700 Lawton Bluff Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Wessex Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2700 Lawton Bluff Road, Charlotte, NC 28226
Wessex Square

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Majestic 2 story home located in the south Charlotte neighborhood of Candlewyck! This lovely home features 3 bedroom, 3.5 baths, formal living and dining rooms, upgraded kitchen with granite counters, breakfast bar, new SS appliances, new vinyl plank flooring throughout main living areas and a large rec room in the basement. The large deck off the great room offers plenty of space for entertaining. The master suite private bathroom has custom tiled flooring and shower, jetted tub, and spacious his and her closets. The finished basement offers great additional flex living space and leads to the lower level deck overlooking the peaceful backyard and your own private basketball court. The subdivision boasts wonderful amenities, including a lap swim pool, tennis courts, pond, playground, trails, and plenty of green space to enjoy. For more information contact Prism Properties & Development at 704-628-7096 or visit www.PrismPD.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2700 Lawton Bluff Road have any available units?
2700 Lawton Bluff Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2700 Lawton Bluff Road have?
Some of 2700 Lawton Bluff Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2700 Lawton Bluff Road currently offering any rent specials?
2700 Lawton Bluff Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2700 Lawton Bluff Road pet-friendly?
No, 2700 Lawton Bluff Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2700 Lawton Bluff Road offer parking?
Yes, 2700 Lawton Bluff Road offers parking.
Does 2700 Lawton Bluff Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2700 Lawton Bluff Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2700 Lawton Bluff Road have a pool?
Yes, 2700 Lawton Bluff Road has a pool.
Does 2700 Lawton Bluff Road have accessible units?
No, 2700 Lawton Bluff Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2700 Lawton Bluff Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2700 Lawton Bluff Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Venue
2512 Weddington Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Ashford Place
905 Pineville Point Ave
Charlotte, NC 28217
Arcadian Village
5723 Cedars East Ct
Charlotte, NC 28212
Courtney Ridge Apartment Homes
920 Yorkmont Ridge Ln
Charlotte, NC 28217
The Collective
2300 North Davidson Street
Charlotte, NC 28205
Crest Gateway
1015 W 6th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
W Flats
7200 Wallace Rd
Charlotte, NC 28212
The Penrose Southend
327 West Tremont Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte