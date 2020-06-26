2660 Barringer Drive

Amenities

granite counters stainless steel range refrigerator

Unit Amenities granite counters range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Great home with a skyline view overlooking Revolution Park golf course. Home features two bedrooms, one bath, and a kitchen that includes granite countertops, soft close drawers, and stainless steel appliances. Attic for storage. Large private tree lined back yard. Fresh paint and new floors throughout. Walking distance to golf course with driving range, greenway access, and multiple parks. Conveniently located near Uptown, South End, and I-77. Application can be found at RebhanProperties.com