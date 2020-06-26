All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2660 Barringer Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2660 Barringer Drive
Last updated May 16 2019 at 10:37 AM

2660 Barringer Drive

2660 Barringer Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2660 Barringer Drive, Charlotte, NC 28208
Revolution Park

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Great home with a skyline view overlooking Revolution Park golf course. Home features two bedrooms, one bath, and a kitchen that includes granite countertops, soft close drawers, and stainless steel appliances. Attic for storage. Large private tree lined back yard. Fresh paint and new floors throughout. Walking distance to golf course with driving range, greenway access, and multiple parks. Conveniently located near Uptown, South End, and I-77. Application can be found at RebhanProperties.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2660 Barringer Drive have any available units?
2660 Barringer Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2660 Barringer Drive have?
Some of 2660 Barringer Drive's amenities include granite counters, stainless steel, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2660 Barringer Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2660 Barringer Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2660 Barringer Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2660 Barringer Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2660 Barringer Drive offer parking?
No, 2660 Barringer Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2660 Barringer Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2660 Barringer Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2660 Barringer Drive have a pool?
No, 2660 Barringer Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2660 Barringer Drive have accessible units?
No, 2660 Barringer Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2660 Barringer Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2660 Barringer Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

511 Queens
511 Queens Road
Charlotte, NC 28207
Whitehall Parc
8024 Whitehall Executive Center Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Residences at Braemar Apartments
8010 Woodsedge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
Aurea Station
8625 Winter Oaks Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Ten05 West Trade
1005 West Trade Street Suite 3111
Charlotte, NC 28216
Tryon Park at Rivergate
12620 Toscana Way
Charlotte, NC 28273
Lodge at Mallard Creek
7815 Chelsea Jade Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269
Thornberry
9920 Brickleberry Lane
Charlotte, NC 28262

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte