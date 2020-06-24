2612 Pinckney Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

2 Bedroom Home in NoDa - Rent Special: 1/2 Month Free!!! - Receive 1/2 Month Rent Free!



Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath home located in the NoDa area of Charlotte. This home has newly renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a nice bathroom and a large yard/deck. Also is equipped with new hardwood flooring. Convenient to nice dining, lots of shopping and nightlife! A must see!!



*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.



**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.



(RLNE3441134)