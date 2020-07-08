All apartments in Charlotte
2610 Rachel Street
Last updated May 7 2020 at 1:35 PM

2610 Rachel Street

2610 Rachel Street · No Longer Available
Location

2610 Rachel Street, Charlotte, NC 28206
Druid Hills South

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Now available is this beautiful 3-bedroom/2-bath home on a great street in the trendy Camp North End area. This home has been completely renovated throughout. The bathrooms have tile flooring, while the rest of the home has refinished hardwood floors. The kitchen is all new with white shaker style cabinets, granite countertops and new stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom has a private bathroom with tub and rainfall shower head! The other bedrooms are a good size and share a bathroom. The guest bathroom has a tile tub surround and rainfall shower head. There is also a large mudroom which could be used as a small office or sitting room. All of the windows and fixtures are new and the interior is painted in a neutral gray. Full size washer/dryer connections in a separate laundry room. Large fenced back yard! This is a great house in a convenient location to Uptown. Good credit with a minimum credit score of 650 required-no exceptions! Must also pass a criminal background check and have excellent rental history. $50 application per person. Pets may be allowed with owner approval and a $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Renter's insurance is required. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. This home is available around May 11th for only $1295/month. Security deposit of $1295 required. Call now to schedule a showing.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2610 Rachel Street have any available units?
2610 Rachel Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2610 Rachel Street have?
Some of 2610 Rachel Street's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2610 Rachel Street currently offering any rent specials?
2610 Rachel Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2610 Rachel Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2610 Rachel Street is pet friendly.
Does 2610 Rachel Street offer parking?
No, 2610 Rachel Street does not offer parking.
Does 2610 Rachel Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2610 Rachel Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2610 Rachel Street have a pool?
No, 2610 Rachel Street does not have a pool.
Does 2610 Rachel Street have accessible units?
No, 2610 Rachel Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2610 Rachel Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2610 Rachel Street does not have units with dishwashers.

