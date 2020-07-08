2610 Rachel Street

Amenities

Now available is this beautiful 3-bedroom/2-bath home on a great street in the trendy Camp North End area. This home has been completely renovated throughout. The bathrooms have tile flooring, while the rest of the home has refinished hardwood floors. The kitchen is all new with white shaker style cabinets, granite countertops and new stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom has a private bathroom with tub and rainfall shower head! The other bedrooms are a good size and share a bathroom. The guest bathroom has a tile tub surround and rainfall shower head. There is also a large mudroom which could be used as a small office or sitting room. All of the windows and fixtures are new and the interior is painted in a neutral gray. Full size washer/dryer connections in a separate laundry room. Large fenced back yard! This is a great house in a convenient location to Uptown. Good credit with a minimum credit score of 650 required-no exceptions! Must also pass a criminal background check and have excellent rental history. $50 application per person. Pets may be allowed with owner approval and a $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Renter's insurance is required. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. This home is available around May 11th for only $1295/month. Security deposit of $1295 required. Call now to schedule a showing.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.