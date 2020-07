Amenities

hardwood floors carport recently renovated air conditioning oven

LOVELY FULL BRICK RANCH RENOVATED HOME... close to NoDa, renovated, and ready to move in! Roof, windows, and entire HVAC system were replaced 3 years ago (including brand new ductwork). Refinished hardwood floors throughout, huge backyard is fully fenced, 2 car carport, & private corner lot so there is plenty of extra parking. Shed in backyard has been insulated and wired for a hangout space.