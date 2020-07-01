2527 Silverthorn Dr

Amenities

putting green patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool putting green garage hot tub

Atlas Townhome- Spacious 3bd/2.5 ba near Top Golf - Property Id: 245220



Custom built in 2015- 3 bd/ 2.5 ba townhome in desired gated Stonegrove community.



Upgraded features include stainless steel appliance package, tankless water heat system for unlimited hot water, single car garage with two additional parking pads, tiled kitchenette, and fully carpeted upstairs in all bedrooms. Two huge closets in master bedroom. Save on bills! Utilities included are water, sewer, trash.



Serene back patio area overlooks a creek so you will not be staring at a neighbor's townhome.



Community amenities include: Jr Olympic size pool with whirlpool tub, fitness center, and putting green.



Lease terms are 12 or 18 months. Regularly caged animals allowed such as fish, lizards, etc. 1 cat ok. No dogs younger than 2 years old. Max cat or dog limit is 1.



Walk across the street to Walmart, Publix, a childcare center, and many restaurants. Super quick access to 77&485.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/245220

Property Id 245220



(RLNE5646852)