Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:07 AM

2527 Silverthorn Dr

2527 Silverthorn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2527 Silverthorn Drive, Charlotte, NC 28273
Olde Whitehall

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
putting green
garage
hot tub
Atlas Townhome- Spacious 3bd/2.5 ba near Top Golf - Property Id: 245220

Custom built in 2015- 3 bd/ 2.5 ba townhome in desired gated Stonegrove community.

Upgraded features include stainless steel appliance package, tankless water heat system for unlimited hot water, single car garage with two additional parking pads, tiled kitchenette, and fully carpeted upstairs in all bedrooms. Two huge closets in master bedroom. Save on bills! Utilities included are water, sewer, trash.

Serene back patio area overlooks a creek so you will not be staring at a neighbor's townhome.

Community amenities include: Jr Olympic size pool with whirlpool tub, fitness center, and putting green.

Lease terms are 12 or 18 months. Regularly caged animals allowed such as fish, lizards, etc. 1 cat ok. No dogs younger than 2 years old. Max cat or dog limit is 1.

Walk across the street to Walmart, Publix, a childcare center, and many restaurants. Super quick access to 77&485.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/245220
Property Id 245220

(RLNE5646852)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2527 Silverthorn Dr have any available units?
2527 Silverthorn Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2527 Silverthorn Dr have?
Some of 2527 Silverthorn Dr's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2527 Silverthorn Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2527 Silverthorn Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2527 Silverthorn Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2527 Silverthorn Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2527 Silverthorn Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2527 Silverthorn Dr offers parking.
Does 2527 Silverthorn Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2527 Silverthorn Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2527 Silverthorn Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2527 Silverthorn Dr has a pool.
Does 2527 Silverthorn Dr have accessible units?
No, 2527 Silverthorn Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2527 Silverthorn Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2527 Silverthorn Dr has units with dishwashers.

