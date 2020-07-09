All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 23 2020 at 5:47 AM

2525 Runnymede Lane

2525 Runnymede Ln · No Longer Available
Location

2525 Runnymede Ln, Charlotte, NC 28209
Barclay Downs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Check out this great space at the junctions of the desirable Myers Park/Selwyn Park/Barclay Downs areas! Just off the beaten path of Park Road, this unit features walkability to all the great shopping and dining options at Park Road Shopping Center, Montford Drive, and Selwyn Avenue.

This unit features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths along with a great kitchen with stainless appliances. Washer and Dryer are also included. Relax on your own large private fenced-in deck and patio space. Two off-street parking spaces off of Runnymede Lane round out the perfect combinations of location, convenience, and value.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2525 Runnymede Lane have any available units?
2525 Runnymede Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2525 Runnymede Lane have?
Some of 2525 Runnymede Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2525 Runnymede Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2525 Runnymede Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2525 Runnymede Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2525 Runnymede Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2525 Runnymede Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2525 Runnymede Lane offers parking.
Does 2525 Runnymede Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2525 Runnymede Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2525 Runnymede Lane have a pool?
No, 2525 Runnymede Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2525 Runnymede Lane have accessible units?
No, 2525 Runnymede Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2525 Runnymede Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2525 Runnymede Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

