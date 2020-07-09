2525 Runnymede Lane

Amenities

Check out this great space at the junctions of the desirable Myers Park/Selwyn Park/Barclay Downs areas! Just off the beaten path of Park Road, this unit features walkability to all the great shopping and dining options at Park Road Shopping Center, Montford Drive, and Selwyn Avenue.



This unit features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths along with a great kitchen with stainless appliances. Washer and Dryer are also included. Relax on your own large private fenced-in deck and patio space. Two off-street parking spaces off of Runnymede Lane round out the perfect combinations of location, convenience, and value.