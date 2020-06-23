All apartments in Charlotte
2520 South Boulevard

Location

2520 South Boulevard, Charlotte, NC 28203
Dilworth

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Contact AJ Rebhan 704-502-7778 for a showing. Live a bold life at Solis Southline, supported by unparalleled amenities like a resort-style pool, a massive clubroom, fitness center with a climbing wall—even a bike shop and pet spa. And with a parking garage, green construction, and easy light rail and rail trail access, Solis Southline offers a smarter, easier, and more earth-friendly lifestyle.
Currently offering 1 month free on select units. Prices, promotions, and availability subject to change. Contact community directly for more info.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2520 South Boulevard have any available units?
2520 South Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2520 South Boulevard have?
Some of 2520 South Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2520 South Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2520 South Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2520 South Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 2520 South Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 2520 South Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2520 South Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 2520 South Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2520 South Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2520 South Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 2520 South Boulevard has a pool.
Does 2520 South Boulevard have accessible units?
Yes, 2520 South Boulevard has accessible units.
Does 2520 South Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2520 South Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
