2520 South Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage gym pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities accessible clubhouse elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Contact AJ Rebhan 704-502-7778 for a showing. Live a bold life at Solis Southline, supported by unparalleled amenities like a resort-style pool, a massive clubroom, fitness center with a climbing wall—even a bike shop and pet spa. And with a parking garage, green construction, and easy light rail and rail trail access, Solis Southline offers a smarter, easier, and more earth-friendly lifestyle.

Currently offering 1 month free on select units. Prices, promotions, and availability subject to change. Contact community directly for more info.