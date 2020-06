Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming move-in ready 2 bedroom, 2 bath Duplex ! - This home is move-in ready, located close to Uptown and the highly desirable Plaza Midwood area, washer and dryer are included, neutral colors, throughout. NO smoking. Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. Pets are conditional with a $350 non refundable pet fee. Small pets up to 25 lbs. will be considered, no aggressive breeds.



(RLNE4591759)