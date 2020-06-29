All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:23 AM

2516 Rachel Street, Unit #1

2516 Rachel Street · No Longer Available
Location

2516 Rachel Street, Charlotte, NC 28206
Druid Hills South

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
2B1B Remodeled Duplex Ready by April 1st! - This economical 2B1B duplex is conveniently located near I-77 and I-85 and just minutes from Uptown Charlotte.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5583014)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2516 Rachel Street, Unit #1 have any available units?
2516 Rachel Street, Unit #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 2516 Rachel Street, Unit #1 currently offering any rent specials?
2516 Rachel Street, Unit #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2516 Rachel Street, Unit #1 pet-friendly?
No, 2516 Rachel Street, Unit #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2516 Rachel Street, Unit #1 offer parking?
No, 2516 Rachel Street, Unit #1 does not offer parking.
Does 2516 Rachel Street, Unit #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2516 Rachel Street, Unit #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2516 Rachel Street, Unit #1 have a pool?
No, 2516 Rachel Street, Unit #1 does not have a pool.
Does 2516 Rachel Street, Unit #1 have accessible units?
No, 2516 Rachel Street, Unit #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2516 Rachel Street, Unit #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2516 Rachel Street, Unit #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2516 Rachel Street, Unit #1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2516 Rachel Street, Unit #1 does not have units with air conditioning.
