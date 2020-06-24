All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2516 Marlowe Ave

2516 Marlowe Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2516 Marlowe Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28208
Ashley Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Imagine enjoying convenient living in a warm and welcoming home. Sounds Awesome, Right?

This Beautiful Duplex is located minutes from the Buzzing heart of Uptown Charlotte. You can look forward to enjoying great bars and restaurants in the area.

This comfortable home features clean and warm walls and fresh flooring throughout. The Quality Size in the bedrooms are perfect for any resident!

You can look forward to enjoying memorable moments in the very spacious living room. Perfect for gatherings and entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2516 Marlowe Ave have any available units?
2516 Marlowe Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 2516 Marlowe Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2516 Marlowe Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2516 Marlowe Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2516 Marlowe Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2516 Marlowe Ave offer parking?
No, 2516 Marlowe Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2516 Marlowe Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2516 Marlowe Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2516 Marlowe Ave have a pool?
No, 2516 Marlowe Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2516 Marlowe Ave have accessible units?
No, 2516 Marlowe Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2516 Marlowe Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2516 Marlowe Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2516 Marlowe Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2516 Marlowe Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
