2452 Madeline Meadow Drive - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry parking pool garage

End Unit with Porch & 10x12 Deck! Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Kitchen Counters with Bar Top and open floor plan, great for entertaining. Hardwood floors in Family Room and Foyer with huge Hall Closet for extra storage and Half Bath on main level. Upper level has loft/play/exercise area and laundry room includes Washer/Dryer. Master Bedroom is spacious with adjacent office/bonus area and walk-in closet. Digital locks! Outdoor Pool pass. Located near Business Park, Dining, Shopping and i-485 and straight shot downtown in 20 minutes on Hwy 49/S. Tryon St. Convenient to Lake Wylie & SC. Be in your new home by the Holidays!