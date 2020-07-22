All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated January 10 2020 at 11:51 PM

2452 Madeline Meadow Drive - 1

2452 Madeline Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2452 Madeline Meadow Drive, Charlotte, NC 28217
Olde Whitehall

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
End Unit with Porch & 10x12 Deck! Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Kitchen Counters with Bar Top and open floor plan, great for entertaining. Hardwood floors in Family Room and Foyer with huge Hall Closet for extra storage and Half Bath on main level. Upper level has loft/play/exercise area and laundry room includes Washer/Dryer. Master Bedroom is spacious with adjacent office/bonus area and walk-in closet. Digital locks! Outdoor Pool pass. Located near Business Park, Dining, Shopping and i-485 and straight shot downtown in 20 minutes on Hwy 49/S. Tryon St. Convenient to Lake Wylie & SC. Be in your new home by the Holidays!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2452 Madeline Meadow Drive - 1 have any available units?
2452 Madeline Meadow Drive - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2452 Madeline Meadow Drive - 1 have?
Some of 2452 Madeline Meadow Drive - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2452 Madeline Meadow Drive - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2452 Madeline Meadow Drive - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2452 Madeline Meadow Drive - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2452 Madeline Meadow Drive - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 2452 Madeline Meadow Drive - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2452 Madeline Meadow Drive - 1 offers parking.
Does 2452 Madeline Meadow Drive - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2452 Madeline Meadow Drive - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2452 Madeline Meadow Drive - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 2452 Madeline Meadow Drive - 1 has a pool.
Does 2452 Madeline Meadow Drive - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2452 Madeline Meadow Drive - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2452 Madeline Meadow Drive - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2452 Madeline Meadow Drive - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
