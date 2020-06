Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool pet friendly

- Rare two bed/two bath top floor unit in The Grove in Elizabeth neighborhood, gated parking and secured keypad building entry. Art deco condo with modern updates, hardwoods, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Balcony and great pool with clubhouse located conveniently within 5 minutes to uptown and Medical district. Has some furnishings, will leave or remove as tenant desires.



Directions: Randolph, R-Laurel, R-Vail, 1st gate on the left



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4140406)