2421 Commonwealth ave
Last updated June 11 2019 at 4:06 PM

2421 Commonwealth ave

2421 Commonwealth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2421 Commonwealth Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
Commonwealth

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
air conditioning
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home is Located in the Plaza Midwood Area of Charlotte. In addition, to its location this property is conveniently located in proximity to Public Transportation, Shopping Centers, Eateries.

Available for a September 15, 2019 Move - In.

This Beautiful Home is Just Minutes from Uptown Charlotte and Features:

*Kitchen Equipped w/Appliances for your Convenience
*Washer/Dryer Connections
*Laminate and tile flooring
*Central Air and Heat
*Carpet in bedrooms
*The Front Lawn Area is Fenced in
*Fenced in Backyard

Please call Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@mwproperties.net to schedule a viewing. For any additional properties visit our website at www.rent777.com

NO PETS ALLOWED!

Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent.

SchoolS:

*Billingsville Elementary School
*Eastway Middle School
*Hawthorne High School

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2421 Commonwealth ave have any available units?
2421 Commonwealth ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2421 Commonwealth ave have?
Some of 2421 Commonwealth ave's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2421 Commonwealth ave currently offering any rent specials?
2421 Commonwealth ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2421 Commonwealth ave pet-friendly?
No, 2421 Commonwealth ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2421 Commonwealth ave offer parking?
No, 2421 Commonwealth ave does not offer parking.
Does 2421 Commonwealth ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2421 Commonwealth ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2421 Commonwealth ave have a pool?
No, 2421 Commonwealth ave does not have a pool.
Does 2421 Commonwealth ave have accessible units?
No, 2421 Commonwealth ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2421 Commonwealth ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2421 Commonwealth ave has units with dishwashers.
