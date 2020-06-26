2421 Commonwealth ave

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher air conditioning microwave carpet range

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry

This Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home is Located in the Plaza Midwood Area of Charlotte. In addition, to its location this property is conveniently located in proximity to Public Transportation, Shopping Centers, Eateries.



Available for a September 15, 2019 Move - In.



This Beautiful Home is Just Minutes from Uptown Charlotte and Features:



*Kitchen Equipped w/Appliances for your Convenience

*Washer/Dryer Connections

*Laminate and tile flooring

*Central Air and Heat

*Carpet in bedrooms

*The Front Lawn Area is Fenced in

*Fenced in Backyard



Please call Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@mwproperties.net to schedule a viewing. For any additional properties visit our website at www.rent777.com



NO PETS ALLOWED!



Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent.



SchoolS:



*Billingsville Elementary School

*Eastway Middle School

*Hawthorne High School