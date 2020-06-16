2420 Runnymede Lane

Amenities
FURNISHED RENTAL AVAILABLE FOR EVENTS, WEEKLY, MONTHLY, or YEARLY. Stunning home in Myers Park neighborhood walkable to Montford. Master BR with tray ceiling, his/hers closets, and spa like bath. Second bedroom en-suite with full bath. Third and fourth bedrooms complete the upper level with a full bath and double vanity. Main level has gourmet eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, SS appliances and bonus wine fridge. DR, LR, & FR w/ fireplace, sunroom, office, laundry, and powder complete the main level. Basement has full media/movie theater, bedroom, spa like bath, full kitchen, bar, bonus/game room, half bath, & billiards. Impeccable attention to detail throughout. Fully furnished! Flexible lease options available!