2420 Runnymede Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking ceiling fan pool table

FURNISHED RENTAL AVAILABLE FOR EVENTS, WEEKLY, MONTHLY, or YEARLY. Stunning home in Myers Park neighborhood walkable to Montford. Master BR with tray ceiling, his/hers closets, and spa like bath. Second bedroom en-suite with full bath. Third and fourth bedrooms complete the upper level with a full bath and double vanity. Main level has gourmet eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, SS appliances and bonus wine fridge. DR, LR, & FR w/ fireplace, sunroom, office, laundry, and powder complete the main level. Basement has full media/movie theater, bedroom, spa like bath, full kitchen, bar, bonus/game room, half bath, & billiards. Impeccable attention to detail throughout. Fully furnished! Flexible lease options available!