Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2420 Runnymede Lane
Last updated April 19 2020 at 7:56 PM

2420 Runnymede Lane

2420 Runnymede Lane · (704) 379-7492
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2420 Runnymede Lane, Charlotte, NC 28209
Barclay Downs

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$5,950

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 6258 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
pool table
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool table
hot tub
media room
FURNISHED RENTAL AVAILABLE FOR EVENTS, WEEKLY, MONTHLY, or YEARLY. Stunning home in Myers Park neighborhood walkable to Montford. Master BR with tray ceiling, his/hers closets, and spa like bath. Second bedroom en-suite with full bath. Third and fourth bedrooms complete the upper level with a full bath and double vanity. Main level has gourmet eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, SS appliances and bonus wine fridge. DR, LR, & FR w/ fireplace, sunroom, office, laundry, and powder complete the main level. Basement has full media/movie theater, bedroom, spa like bath, full kitchen, bar, bonus/game room, half bath, & billiards. Impeccable attention to detail throughout. Fully furnished! Flexible lease options available!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2420 Runnymede Lane have any available units?
2420 Runnymede Lane has a unit available for $5,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2420 Runnymede Lane have?
Some of 2420 Runnymede Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2420 Runnymede Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2420 Runnymede Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2420 Runnymede Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2420 Runnymede Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2420 Runnymede Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2420 Runnymede Lane does offer parking.
Does 2420 Runnymede Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2420 Runnymede Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2420 Runnymede Lane have a pool?
No, 2420 Runnymede Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2420 Runnymede Lane have accessible units?
No, 2420 Runnymede Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2420 Runnymede Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2420 Runnymede Lane has units with dishwashers.
