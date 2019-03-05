All apartments in Charlotte
242 Domain Way

242 Domain Way · No Longer Available
Location

242 Domain Way, Charlotte, NC 28203
Dilworth

Amenities

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1136088

After registering at this site you will receive a lock box code for a self guided tour.
Please ask our listing agent about our Jetty Bond Surity Program for deposit.

UPSCALE CONDO WITH A VIEW OF THE CHARLOTTE DOWNTOWN SKYLINE
2 bedroom/ 1.5 bath sleek and stylish condo offering the finest in interior finishes. Stainless steele applicance package with intergrated refrigerator- washer/ dryer-wood flooring-patio-garage
|Amenities: Dogs ok,Garage,Stainless steel appliances,Wood-style flooring,Granite countertops,Balcony,Dishwasher,Microwave,Washer and dryer
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 242 Domain Way have any available units?
242 Domain Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 242 Domain Way have?
Some of 242 Domain Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 242 Domain Way currently offering any rent specials?
242 Domain Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 242 Domain Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 242 Domain Way is pet friendly.
Does 242 Domain Way offer parking?
Yes, 242 Domain Way offers parking.
Does 242 Domain Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 242 Domain Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 242 Domain Way have a pool?
No, 242 Domain Way does not have a pool.
Does 242 Domain Way have accessible units?
No, 242 Domain Way does not have accessible units.
Does 242 Domain Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 242 Domain Way has units with dishwashers.

