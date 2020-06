Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher some paid utils range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Between Plaza Midwood and Noda



Water and lawn care included in rent. Great location midway between Plaza Midwood and NoDa! Minutes to uptown. Large corner lot large windows hardwood floors throughout and well insulated duplex on The Plaza. Sizable living room sizable kitchen and family room in the first floor. Two bedrooms and large loft in the second floor. One bath.

No Pets Allowed



