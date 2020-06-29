All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2408 Markham Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2408 Markham Court
Last updated October 30 2019 at 3:21 AM

2408 Markham Court

2408 Markham Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Windsor Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2408 Markham Court, Charlotte, NC 28205
Windsor Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Minutes from Uptown Charlotte and blocks from the heart of Plaza Midwood. Cozy living room and updated kitchen with tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Spacious bedrooms and updated bathroom with tile tub surround, tile flooring, and new vanity. Dining room can easily convert back to 3rd bedroom. Fabulous fenced backyard with cement slab patio and gazebo. Storage shed and carport. Close to dining, shopping, and so much more. PETS OK! ALL DOGS OK! $300 pet fee annually per pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2408 Markham Court have any available units?
2408 Markham Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2408 Markham Court have?
Some of 2408 Markham Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2408 Markham Court currently offering any rent specials?
2408 Markham Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2408 Markham Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2408 Markham Court is pet friendly.
Does 2408 Markham Court offer parking?
Yes, 2408 Markham Court offers parking.
Does 2408 Markham Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2408 Markham Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2408 Markham Court have a pool?
No, 2408 Markham Court does not have a pool.
Does 2408 Markham Court have accessible units?
No, 2408 Markham Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2408 Markham Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2408 Markham Court has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Sawyer Providence Farm
6408 Providence Farm Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
River Birch Apartments
8200 Riverbirch Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Crossing at Reedy Creek
4400 John Penn Cir
Charlotte, NC 28215
Element Ballantyne
15711 Clems Creek Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
Savoy
650 East Stonewall Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
Legacy 521 Apartments
15708 Greythorne Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
Ardmore Kings Grant
9015 Kings Grant Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Inspire SouthPark Apartments
345 Sharon Township Ln
Charlotte, NC 28211

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte