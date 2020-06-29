2408 Markham Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Minutes from Uptown Charlotte and blocks from the heart of Plaza Midwood. Cozy living room and updated kitchen with tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Spacious bedrooms and updated bathroom with tile tub surround, tile flooring, and new vanity. Dining room can easily convert back to 3rd bedroom. Fabulous fenced backyard with cement slab patio and gazebo. Storage shed and carport. Close to dining, shopping, and so much more. PETS OK! ALL DOGS OK! $300 pet fee annually per pet.