Last updated May 14 2020 at 1:24 AM

2401 Greenland Avenue

2401 Greenland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2401 Greenland Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28208
Ashley Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
This corner lot home sits on one of the premier streets in the Historic Camp Greene Neighborhood just outside of Uptown. Home has large rooms, gleaming wood floors, new kitchen, and a refinished period-style bathroom. Utility room with washer and dryer is a big bonus and a fenced in back yard. Very convenient to the Airport and all major highways.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2401 Greenland Avenue have any available units?
2401 Greenland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2401 Greenland Avenue have?
Some of 2401 Greenland Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2401 Greenland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2401 Greenland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2401 Greenland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2401 Greenland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2401 Greenland Avenue offer parking?
No, 2401 Greenland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2401 Greenland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2401 Greenland Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2401 Greenland Avenue have a pool?
No, 2401 Greenland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2401 Greenland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2401 Greenland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2401 Greenland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2401 Greenland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
