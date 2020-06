Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Lockwood 3 Bedroom House - Beautiful 3BR/2BA home located in Lockwood neighborhood. Convenient to NoDa and Uptown Charlotte. Home features kitchen equipped with all black appliances and large island. Master bathroom boasts a large shower, tub and dual sinks. This property also has a beautiful fenced in yard.



*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.



**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.



(RLNE4641243)