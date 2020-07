Amenities

garage fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace Property Amenities parking garage

2341 Gooseberry Road-CB - 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath house with a 2 car garage. Home features a gas burning fireplace in the great room and a master bath with a garden tub. No Pets. Convenient to Uptown and the airport.



Northwest on Queen City Dr, Right on Mulberry Church Rd, Right on Tuckaseegee Rd, Left on Mulberry Pond Dr, Right on Gooseberry Road



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2570089)