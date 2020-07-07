234-H Hoskins Mills Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This is a MUST SEE Newly Renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath Gated unit only minutes from uptown . Located at “The View at Hoskins”. Minutes from Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Close to I-85, I-485, I-77 and 3 minutes from uptown driving.



This is in a gated community with security cameras and on the bus line.



This unit is available for an June 28, 2019 move in and we have more coming every 60 days.



Unit Features:



*Front porch

*Bar area between the kitchen and Living Room

*Kitchen with granite counter tops, new Black appliances ( Stove,

Dishwasher, Fridge )

*New Laminate flooring throughout

*Newly painted

*Central air & heat

*Stackable washer & dryer connections

*Parking

*Lawn care Included



*Small pets allowed with owner approval



*Renters insurance required



At this great price this property will not last!



To schedule a tour please contact Ron at 980-498-7144 or email ron@mwproperties.net



WATER & MORE DISCLAIMER: This Unit does not include water. The water, security, trash, lawn and gate cost an additional $35 per month.



UNIT DISCLAIMER: The unit is in the middle of renovations. Most pictures provide are examples of what it will look like until we finish the first one. We will have a mixture of Espresso and white cabinets to choose from.



PET DISCLAIMER: All pets must be approved by property owner. Each pet requires a $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dogs or any other animal on the premises. Restricted breeds include but not limited to: Pit Bulls, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepard. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.



RENTERS INSURANCE: We can provide renters insurance for $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent or you can provide your own renters insurance. There will be a $2.50 monitoring fee maintain that insurance is active.



**OPTIONAL** Reserved parking space will be available for each unit at an additional cost of $25/month.