2326 Chipola Drive

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully finished ranch home minutes away from Uptown Charlotte. This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom features beaming hardwoods and newly remodeled. The kitchen is a chefs dream equipt with granite, subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances and eat-in kitchen island. Lots of natural light. Spacious yard area perfect for enjoying the Carolina weather. Contact us today to schedule a viewing.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,095, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,095, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.