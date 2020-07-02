All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 13 2020 at 4:35 PM

2326 Chipola Drive

2326 Chipola Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2326 Chipola Drive, Charlotte, NC 28215
Shannon Park

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully finished ranch home minutes away from Uptown Charlotte. This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom features beaming hardwoods and newly remodeled. The kitchen is a chefs dream equipt with granite, subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances and eat-in kitchen island. Lots of natural light. Spacious yard area perfect for enjoying the Carolina weather. Contact us today to schedule a viewing.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,095, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,095, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2326 Chipola Drive have any available units?
2326 Chipola Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2326 Chipola Drive have?
Some of 2326 Chipola Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2326 Chipola Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2326 Chipola Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2326 Chipola Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2326 Chipola Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2326 Chipola Drive offer parking?
No, 2326 Chipola Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2326 Chipola Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2326 Chipola Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2326 Chipola Drive have a pool?
No, 2326 Chipola Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2326 Chipola Drive have accessible units?
No, 2326 Chipola Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2326 Chipola Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2326 Chipola Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

