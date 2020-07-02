2326 Chipola Drive

Amenities
Beautifully finished ranch home minutes away from Uptown Charlotte. This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom features beaming hardwoods and newly remodeled. The kitchen is a chefs dream equipt with granite, subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances and eat-in kitchen island. Lots of natural light. Spacious yard area perfect for enjoying the Carolina weather. Contact us today to schedule a viewing.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,095, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,095, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.