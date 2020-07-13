Amenities

2321 Cilantro Way Available 08/01/20 Pristine home located in the Stratford Pond Subdivision! - Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Mt. Island Lake area minutes from Uptown, shopping, and the Whitewater Center.This home has been beautifully updated including built in shelves surrounding the wood burning fireplace, travertine flooring, granite counter tops, tile back-splash & stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Bedrooms have trey ceilings, master has huge walk in closet and soaking tub. Enjoy the outdoors also with paved patio & raised flower beds.



Pets are conditional with a non refundable $350.00 pet fee. 1 small pet will be considered no aggressive breeds.



