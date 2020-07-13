All apartments in Charlotte
2321 Cilantro Way
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:13 AM

2321 Cilantro Way

2321 Cilantro Way · (704) 228-9311
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2321 Cilantro Way, Charlotte, NC 28214
Coulwood West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2321 Cilantro Way · Avail. Aug 1

$1,550

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2276 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2321 Cilantro Way Available 08/01/20 Pristine home located in the Stratford Pond Subdivision! - Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Mt. Island Lake area minutes from Uptown, shopping, and the Whitewater Center.This home has been beautifully updated including built in shelves surrounding the wood burning fireplace, travertine flooring, granite counter tops, tile back-splash & stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Bedrooms have trey ceilings, master has huge walk in closet and soaking tub. Enjoy the outdoors also with paved patio & raised flower beds.

Pets are conditional with a non refundable $350.00 pet fee. 1 small pet will be considered no aggressive breeds.

(RLNE4687563)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2321 Cilantro Way have any available units?
2321 Cilantro Way has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2321 Cilantro Way have?
Some of 2321 Cilantro Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2321 Cilantro Way currently offering any rent specials?
2321 Cilantro Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2321 Cilantro Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2321 Cilantro Way is pet friendly.
Does 2321 Cilantro Way offer parking?
No, 2321 Cilantro Way does not offer parking.
Does 2321 Cilantro Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2321 Cilantro Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2321 Cilantro Way have a pool?
No, 2321 Cilantro Way does not have a pool.
Does 2321 Cilantro Way have accessible units?
No, 2321 Cilantro Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2321 Cilantro Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2321 Cilantro Way does not have units with dishwashers.
