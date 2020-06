Amenities

Beautiful Myers Park 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in Queens-Station. Plantation shutters, wood burning fireplace, great storage, and closets. Wonderful shaded private terrace. Relax by the pool after a long day at work. Close to everything Uptown. *Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer included. NO Smoking & Pets Conditional w/ $500 NonRefundable Pet Fee.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.