232 Queens Rd, Unit #41

2 Bedroom Condo in Myers Park - Located in the Queens Station community off of Queens Road, is this spacious two-bedroom condo. Walk inside and you will see a galley style kitchen with granite countertops and plenty of cabinet space for storage. Breakfast area off of the kitchen. Open living room with a gas log fireplace. Large Master bedroom with carpet flooring and plenty of natural light. The balcony is accessible from the living room and Master bedroom.



Washer and Dryer are included.



Great locations in Myers Park with easy access to shopping, parks, hospital, and Uptown Charlotte.



