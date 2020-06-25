All apartments in Charlotte
232 Queens Rd, Unit #41
232 Queens Rd, Unit #41

232 Queens Rd · No Longer Available
Location

232 Queens Rd, Charlotte, NC 28204
Cherry

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom Condo in Myers Park - Located in the Queens Station community off of Queens Road, is this spacious two-bedroom condo. Walk inside and you will see a galley style kitchen with granite countertops and plenty of cabinet space for storage. Breakfast area off of the kitchen. Open living room with a gas log fireplace. Large Master bedroom with carpet flooring and plenty of natural light. The balcony is accessible from the living room and Master bedroom.

Washer and Dryer are included.

Great locations in Myers Park with easy access to shopping, parks, hospital, and Uptown Charlotte.

Call us today to schedule a tour!

(RLNE4836790)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 232 Queens Rd, Unit #41 have any available units?
232 Queens Rd, Unit #41 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 232 Queens Rd, Unit #41 have?
Some of 232 Queens Rd, Unit #41's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 232 Queens Rd, Unit #41 currently offering any rent specials?
232 Queens Rd, Unit #41 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 232 Queens Rd, Unit #41 pet-friendly?
No, 232 Queens Rd, Unit #41 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 232 Queens Rd, Unit #41 offer parking?
No, 232 Queens Rd, Unit #41 does not offer parking.
Does 232 Queens Rd, Unit #41 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 232 Queens Rd, Unit #41 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 232 Queens Rd, Unit #41 have a pool?
No, 232 Queens Rd, Unit #41 does not have a pool.
Does 232 Queens Rd, Unit #41 have accessible units?
No, 232 Queens Rd, Unit #41 does not have accessible units.
Does 232 Queens Rd, Unit #41 have units with dishwashers?
No, 232 Queens Rd, Unit #41 does not have units with dishwashers.
