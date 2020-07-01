2315 Gooseberry Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

***Available Now*** You will love this cute 4 BR, 2 .5 BA home with covered front porch, ready for new residents. Most of this home has easy care hardwood laminate floors. Open plan living/dining with view to sunny eat-in kitchen with appliances, white cabinets and granite counters. Add some bar stools to the island and you have a great place for the kids to do homework. Upstairs 4 nice sized bedrooms including master with private bath plus one more full bath. Level backyard with cute patio for entertaining. Located near Downtown Charlotte, this is a must see home. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renters insurance required.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.