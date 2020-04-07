Amenities

patio / balcony fireplace extra storage refrigerator

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

2301 Oldenburg Drive-ELT-CB - Located in South Charlotte is a 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Single Family Home. The living room has a cozy fireplace, and open kitchen features white cabinets and appliances, which will include a refrigerator. This home has an inviting backyard with patio & storage building for extra storage. Convenient to Pineville and I-485.



I-485 E to Exit 64 A/NC-51 N, Continue down NC- 51, Bear left on Park Rd, Left on Birnen Dr, Right on Landsburg Ln, Left on Oldenburg Drive.



(RLNE3533958)