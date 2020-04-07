All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 24 2020 at 11:24 AM

2301 Oldenburg Drive

2301 Oldenburg Drive · (704) 332-2206
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2301 Oldenburg Drive, Charlotte, NC 28210
Park Crossing

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2301 Oldenburg Drive · Avail. now

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1193 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
extra storage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2301 Oldenburg Drive-ELT-CB - Located in South Charlotte is a 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Single Family Home. The living room has a cozy fireplace, and open kitchen features white cabinets and appliances, which will include a refrigerator. This home has an inviting backyard with patio & storage building for extra storage. Convenient to Pineville and I-485.

I-485 E to Exit 64 A/NC-51 N, Continue down NC- 51, Bear left on Park Rd, Left on Birnen Dr, Right on Landsburg Ln, Left on Oldenburg Drive.

(RLNE3533958)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2301 Oldenburg Drive have any available units?
2301 Oldenburg Drive has a unit available for $1,399 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2301 Oldenburg Drive have?
Some of 2301 Oldenburg Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, fireplace, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2301 Oldenburg Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2301 Oldenburg Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2301 Oldenburg Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2301 Oldenburg Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2301 Oldenburg Drive offer parking?
No, 2301 Oldenburg Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2301 Oldenburg Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2301 Oldenburg Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2301 Oldenburg Drive have a pool?
No, 2301 Oldenburg Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2301 Oldenburg Drive have accessible units?
No, 2301 Oldenburg Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2301 Oldenburg Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2301 Oldenburg Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
