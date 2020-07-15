230 S Cedar Street

Amenities

Fantastic 2 story condo just a few steps from the center of the Charlotte! Both bedrooms and bathrooms are upstairs with a great living area and patio on main floor.The master bedroom has a private bath and balcony facing the city. Main floor unit includes full condo furnishings, washer/dryer, dishwasher, granite counter-tops, and a fireplace. Located in a prime area of Third Ward, just a few steps away from the nightlife, shopping, restaurants, parks and stadiums. This condo has the option of being furnished. 2 parking space included, internet and water included.