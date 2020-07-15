All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated July 12 2020 at 7:07 PM

230 S Cedar Street

230 South Cedar Street · (980) 297-6030
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

230 South Cedar Street, Charlotte, NC 28202
Third Ward

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$1,995

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 984 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Fantastic 2 story condo just a few steps from the center of the Charlotte! Both bedrooms and bathrooms are upstairs with a great living area and patio on main floor.The master bedroom has a private bath and balcony facing the city. Main floor unit includes full condo furnishings, washer/dryer, dishwasher, granite counter-tops, and a fireplace. Located in a prime area of Third Ward, just a few steps away from the nightlife, shopping, restaurants, parks and stadiums. This condo has the option of being furnished. 2 parking space included, internet and water included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 S Cedar Street have any available units?
230 S Cedar Street has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 230 S Cedar Street have?
Some of 230 S Cedar Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 230 S Cedar Street currently offering any rent specials?
230 S Cedar Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 S Cedar Street pet-friendly?
No, 230 S Cedar Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 230 S Cedar Street offer parking?
Yes, 230 S Cedar Street offers parking.
Does 230 S Cedar Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 230 S Cedar Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 S Cedar Street have a pool?
No, 230 S Cedar Street does not have a pool.
Does 230 S Cedar Street have accessible units?
No, 230 S Cedar Street does not have accessible units.
Does 230 S Cedar Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 230 S Cedar Street has units with dishwashers.
