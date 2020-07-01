228 Hunslet Circle

Amenities
Village of Rosedale 3 Bedroom Home!! - Very nice 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with a 1 car garage. All bedrooms including the master bedroom are upstairs. Carpet, laminate hardwood, and vinyl flooring. Kitchen appliances included. Washer and dryer connections. Gas fireplace in the living room.
**Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.
***Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.
(RLNE2520920)