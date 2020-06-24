All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 16 2019 at 10:05 AM

222 South Torrence St #10

222 S Torrence St · No Longer Available
Location

222 S Torrence St, Charlotte, NC 28204
Cherry

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Move in ready 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms End Unit Condo located in the Crown View Complex! - Beautiful end unit condo features: one car garage, hardwood flooring on main level, neutral paint color throughout, open floor plan, kitchen features: granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and ample storage, gas fireplace that includes views from the dining and living spaces, Walk-in closet(s), great balcony over the garage on the second level, Lower level also has a great multifunctional media space and so much more ! Close to Elizabeth Myers Park, Dilworth, Plaza Midwood, and the Sugar Creek Greenway.

(RLNE4738091)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 South Torrence St #10 have any available units?
222 South Torrence St #10 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 222 South Torrence St #10 have?
Some of 222 South Torrence St #10's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 South Torrence St #10 currently offering any rent specials?
222 South Torrence St #10 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 South Torrence St #10 pet-friendly?
Yes, 222 South Torrence St #10 is pet friendly.
Does 222 South Torrence St #10 offer parking?
Yes, 222 South Torrence St #10 offers parking.
Does 222 South Torrence St #10 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 222 South Torrence St #10 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 South Torrence St #10 have a pool?
No, 222 South Torrence St #10 does not have a pool.
Does 222 South Torrence St #10 have accessible units?
No, 222 South Torrence St #10 does not have accessible units.
Does 222 South Torrence St #10 have units with dishwashers?
No, 222 South Torrence St #10 does not have units with dishwashers.
