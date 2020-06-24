222 South Torrence St #10

Amenities

Move in ready 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms End Unit Condo located in the Crown View Complex! - Beautiful end unit condo features: one car garage, hardwood flooring on main level, neutral paint color throughout, open floor plan, kitchen features: granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and ample storage, gas fireplace that includes views from the dining and living spaces, Walk-in closet(s), great balcony over the garage on the second level, Lower level also has a great multifunctional media space and so much more ! Close to Elizabeth Myers Park, Dilworth, Plaza Midwood, and the Sugar Creek Greenway.



(RLNE4738091)