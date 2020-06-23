All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

222 S Torrence Street

222 South Torrence Street · No Longer Available
Location

222 South Torrence Street, Charlotte, NC 28204
Cherry

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move in ready 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms End Unit Condo located in the Crown View Complex!
Beautiful end unit condo features: one car garage, hardwood flooring on main level, neutral paint color throughout, open floor plan, kitchen features: granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and ample storage, gas fireplace that includes views from the dining and living spaces, Walk-in closet(s), great balcony over the garage on the second level, Lower level also has a great multifunctional media space and so much more ! Close to Elizabeth Myers Park, Dilworth, Plaza Midwood, and the Sugar Creek Greenway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 S Torrence Street have any available units?
222 S Torrence Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 222 S Torrence Street have?
Some of 222 S Torrence Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 S Torrence Street currently offering any rent specials?
222 S Torrence Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 S Torrence Street pet-friendly?
No, 222 S Torrence Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 222 S Torrence Street offer parking?
Yes, 222 S Torrence Street offers parking.
Does 222 S Torrence Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 222 S Torrence Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 S Torrence Street have a pool?
No, 222 S Torrence Street does not have a pool.
Does 222 S Torrence Street have accessible units?
No, 222 S Torrence Street does not have accessible units.
Does 222 S Torrence Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 222 S Torrence Street has units with dishwashers.
