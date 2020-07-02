All apartments in Charlotte
222 Ross Moore Ave - 1

222 Ross Moore Ave · No Longer Available
Location

222 Ross Moore Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205
Oakhurst

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 bedroom / 2.5 Bath Townhouse in Oakhurst Area. Close to Cotswald/SouthPark/Arena and Independence Blvd to Downtown. Loacation on a quiet Cul-de-Sac in the Anthem Townhouse Community. Transitional open main kitchen/family room. 2nd Floor has two master bedrooms/baths/walk-in closets. Nice back patio with bushes across the back. Storage shed. 2 parking spaces. Nice Community Pool. Short walk to the popular Common Market Bar. Convenient to shopping, restaurants & other entertainment. Pets Conditional, must be approved by owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 Ross Moore Ave - 1 have any available units?
222 Ross Moore Ave - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 222 Ross Moore Ave - 1 have?
Some of 222 Ross Moore Ave - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 Ross Moore Ave - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
222 Ross Moore Ave - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 Ross Moore Ave - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 222 Ross Moore Ave - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 222 Ross Moore Ave - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 222 Ross Moore Ave - 1 offers parking.
Does 222 Ross Moore Ave - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 222 Ross Moore Ave - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 Ross Moore Ave - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 222 Ross Moore Ave - 1 has a pool.
Does 222 Ross Moore Ave - 1 have accessible units?
No, 222 Ross Moore Ave - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 222 Ross Moore Ave - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 222 Ross Moore Ave - 1 has units with dishwashers.

