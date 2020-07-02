222 Ross Moore Ave - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 2 bedroom / 2.5 Bath Townhouse in Oakhurst Area. Close to Cotswald/SouthPark/Arena and Independence Blvd to Downtown. Loacation on a quiet Cul-de-Sac in the Anthem Townhouse Community. Transitional open main kitchen/family room. 2nd Floor has two master bedrooms/baths/walk-in closets. Nice back patio with bushes across the back. Storage shed. 2 parking spaces. Nice Community Pool. Short walk to the popular Common Market Bar. Convenient to shopping, restaurants & other entertainment. Pets Conditional, must be approved by owner.