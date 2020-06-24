Rent Calculator
2218 Bancroft Street
2218 Bancroft Street
No Longer Available
Location
2218 Bancroft Street, Charlotte, NC 28206
Tryon Hills
Amenities
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom home in Tryon Hills - This home has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Hardwood Flooring's. Kitchen has refrigerator and range.
*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.
**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.
(RLNE3797665)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2218 Bancroft Street have any available units?
2218 Bancroft Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2218 Bancroft Street have?
Some of 2218 Bancroft Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and air conditioning.
Amenities section
.
Is 2218 Bancroft Street currently offering any rent specials?
2218 Bancroft Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2218 Bancroft Street pet-friendly?
No, 2218 Bancroft Street is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 2218 Bancroft Street offer parking?
No, 2218 Bancroft Street does not offer parking.
Does 2218 Bancroft Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2218 Bancroft Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2218 Bancroft Street have a pool?
No, 2218 Bancroft Street does not have a pool.
Does 2218 Bancroft Street have accessible units?
No, 2218 Bancroft Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2218 Bancroft Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2218 Bancroft Street does not have units with dishwashers.
