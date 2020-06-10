2215 Sarah Marks Avenue

Amenities

A MUST SEE! Charming Dilworth 1925 Bungalow with renovated Kitchen and Eat-In Butler's Pantry. Also includes secluded back yard space with converted 300 SF carriage house that was designed for a tranquil yoga studio. This home is within walking distance to restaurants, shopping, entertainment with being minutes from light rail, Southend and Uptown. This home is truly convenient to all the activities uptown living provides. Owner will accept $2750 for a 2 year lease w/ no lawn care included with acceptable tenant approval