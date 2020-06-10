All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2215 Sarah Marks Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2215 Sarah Marks Avenue
Last updated July 23 2019 at 7:26 AM

2215 Sarah Marks Avenue

2215 Sarah Marks Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Dilworth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2215 Sarah Marks Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28203
Dilworth

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
yoga
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
yoga
A MUST SEE! Charming Dilworth 1925 Bungalow with renovated Kitchen and Eat-In Butler's Pantry. Also includes secluded back yard space with converted 300 SF carriage house that was designed for a tranquil yoga studio. This home is within walking distance to restaurants, shopping, entertainment with being minutes from light rail, Southend and Uptown. This home is truly convenient to all the activities uptown living provides. Owner will accept $2750 for a 2 year lease w/ no lawn care included with acceptable tenant approval

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2215 Sarah Marks Avenue have any available units?
2215 Sarah Marks Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2215 Sarah Marks Avenue have?
Some of 2215 Sarah Marks Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2215 Sarah Marks Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2215 Sarah Marks Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2215 Sarah Marks Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2215 Sarah Marks Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2215 Sarah Marks Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2215 Sarah Marks Avenue offers parking.
Does 2215 Sarah Marks Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2215 Sarah Marks Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2215 Sarah Marks Avenue have a pool?
No, 2215 Sarah Marks Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2215 Sarah Marks Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2215 Sarah Marks Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2215 Sarah Marks Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2215 Sarah Marks Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Apartments at Quarterside
810 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Venue
2512 Weddington Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Crossing at Reedy Creek
4400 John Penn Cir
Charlotte, NC 28215
Novel Research Park
9235 Senator Royall Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Ten05 West Trade
1005 West Trade Street Suite 3111
Charlotte, NC 28216
Vyne On Central
3214 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Verde at McCullough Station
8320 University Executive Park Drive
Charlotte, NC 28262
The Kelston
1207 Kelston Place
Charlotte, NC 28212

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte