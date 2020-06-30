2213 Kennesaw Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Beautiful 2 bedroom Duplex in Lincoln Heights - Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom duplex!! Kitchen is equipped with new white cabinets, nice counter tops, and all stainless steel appliances giving a modern feel to the home! The bathroom has beautiful back splash tile in the shower, new vanity and mirror. Private fenced in backyard, Off-street parking available and hardwood and vinyl flooring throughout.. Water is included as well as the security system. Conveniently located near many restaurants and shopping centers. This is a must see!!



*Pets conditional



**Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.



***Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.



