Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2212 Orton Street
Last updated January 17 2020 at 11:35 PM

2212 Orton Street

2212 Orton Street · No Longer Available
Location

2212 Orton Street, Charlotte, NC 28208
Ashley Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
This fenced brick home has lots of character. Hardwood floors throughout with carpet in the bedrooms. The living room has lots of natural light with a built in bookcase. There is an eat-in kitchen. Three spacious bedrooms and a tiled bathroom. The back yard has a large deck just right for entertaining!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2212 Orton Street have any available units?
2212 Orton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2212 Orton Street have?
Some of 2212 Orton Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2212 Orton Street currently offering any rent specials?
2212 Orton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2212 Orton Street pet-friendly?
No, 2212 Orton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2212 Orton Street offer parking?
Yes, 2212 Orton Street offers parking.
Does 2212 Orton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2212 Orton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2212 Orton Street have a pool?
No, 2212 Orton Street does not have a pool.
Does 2212 Orton Street have accessible units?
No, 2212 Orton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2212 Orton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2212 Orton Street does not have units with dishwashers.

