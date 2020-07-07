2212 Orton Street, Charlotte, NC 28208 Ashley Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
This fenced brick home has lots of character. Hardwood floors throughout with carpet in the bedrooms. The living room has lots of natural light with a built in bookcase. There is an eat-in kitchen. Three spacious bedrooms and a tiled bathroom. The back yard has a large deck just right for entertaining!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Does 2212 Orton Street have any available units?
2212 Orton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
Is 2212 Orton Street currently offering any rent specials?
2212 Orton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.