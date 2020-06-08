All apartments in Charlotte
2212 Dundeen Street
2212 Dundeen Street

Location

2212 Dundeen Street, Charlotte, NC 28216
Washington Heights

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Renovated spacious Move-In-Ready Unit! This adorable unit is just minutes from everything Charlotte has to offer! Located within convenient access to Uptown, restaurants, retail and entertainment. Easy access to I-85, I-77 and Brookshire Freeway.
About 2212 Dundeen, Charlotte, North Carolina 28216
Directions:I-85 to exit 38 to Newland Rd, Continue on Newland Rd to Beatties Ford Rd,Turn left onto Beatties Ford Rd , Turn Right on Dundeen St and House will be on the right.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2212 Dundeen Street have any available units?
2212 Dundeen Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 2212 Dundeen Street currently offering any rent specials?
2212 Dundeen Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2212 Dundeen Street pet-friendly?
No, 2212 Dundeen Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2212 Dundeen Street offer parking?
No, 2212 Dundeen Street does not offer parking.
Does 2212 Dundeen Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2212 Dundeen Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2212 Dundeen Street have a pool?
No, 2212 Dundeen Street does not have a pool.
Does 2212 Dundeen Street have accessible units?
No, 2212 Dundeen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2212 Dundeen Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2212 Dundeen Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2212 Dundeen Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2212 Dundeen Street does not have units with air conditioning.

