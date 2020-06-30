2210 Sumner Green Ave

Amenities

Historic Dilworth/South End 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo available for rent. Top floor unit includes vaulted ceilings, granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, brand new washer/dryer in unit, private balcony with storage and plenty of street parking. Pool with grills and clubhouse during the summer months. Across from Atherton Mill and walking distance to restaurants, breweries, shops, light rail and light rail trail. Water and trash included, pets negotiable. Date Available: Immediately . $2,050. $1,000 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Jaclyn at 304-685-3937 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.