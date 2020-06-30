All apartments in Charlotte
2210 Sumner Green Ave

2210 Sumner Green Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2210 Sumner Green Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28203
Dilworth

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
Historic Dilworth/South End 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo available for rent. Top floor unit includes vaulted ceilings, granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, brand new washer/dryer in unit, private balcony with storage and plenty of street parking. Pool with grills and clubhouse during the summer months. Across from Atherton Mill and walking distance to restaurants, breweries, shops, light rail and light rail trail. Water and trash included, pets negotiable. Date Available: Immediately . $2,050. $1,000 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Jaclyn at 304-685-3937 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2210 Sumner Green Ave have any available units?
2210 Sumner Green Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2210 Sumner Green Ave have?
Some of 2210 Sumner Green Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2210 Sumner Green Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2210 Sumner Green Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2210 Sumner Green Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2210 Sumner Green Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2210 Sumner Green Ave offer parking?
No, 2210 Sumner Green Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2210 Sumner Green Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2210 Sumner Green Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2210 Sumner Green Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2210 Sumner Green Ave has a pool.
Does 2210 Sumner Green Ave have accessible units?
No, 2210 Sumner Green Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2210 Sumner Green Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2210 Sumner Green Ave has units with dishwashers.

