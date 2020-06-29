All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2208 Camp Greene Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2208 Camp Greene Street
Last updated April 16 2020 at 7:02 PM

2208 Camp Greene Street

2208 Camp Greene Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Ashley Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2208 Camp Greene Street, Charlotte, NC 28208
Ashley Park

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2208 Camp Greene Street have any available units?
2208 Camp Greene Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 2208 Camp Greene Street currently offering any rent specials?
2208 Camp Greene Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2208 Camp Greene Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2208 Camp Greene Street is pet friendly.
Does 2208 Camp Greene Street offer parking?
No, 2208 Camp Greene Street does not offer parking.
Does 2208 Camp Greene Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2208 Camp Greene Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2208 Camp Greene Street have a pool?
No, 2208 Camp Greene Street does not have a pool.
Does 2208 Camp Greene Street have accessible units?
No, 2208 Camp Greene Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2208 Camp Greene Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2208 Camp Greene Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2208 Camp Greene Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2208 Camp Greene Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gramercy Square At Ayrsley
3201 Windshire Ln
Charlotte, NC 28273
Arlo
1331 West Morehead Street
Charlotte, NC 28208
Residences at Braemar Apartments
8010 Woodsedge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
Radbourne Lake Apartments
3209 Westbury Lake Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
The Gibson
1000 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Arbor Village
839 Scaleybark Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Rosecroft Apartments I
7204 Rosecroft Terrace Court
Charlotte, NC 28215
The Penrose Southend
327 West Tremont Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte