2128 Lombardy Circle
Last updated April 20 2020 at 11:35 PM

2128 Lombardy Circle

2128 Lombardy Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2128 Lombardy Circle, Charlotte, NC 28203
Freedom Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
garage
NEWLY RENOVATED DILWORTH DUPLEX FOR RENT. Walk to Freedom Park, East Blvd. restaurants & shops, The Booty Loop, Greenway, Atrium Health Campus & much more from your door! Newly completed full gut rehab (down to the studs) with 3 beds, 2 baths townhome. The unit features modern contemporary design with high end finishes including tile showers, Carrera marble counter tops, custom kitchen cabinetry, Stainless appliances, 2 off street parking spots, private deck, shared private, fenced courtyard, & direct access to Freedom Park. Pets are allowed (deposit & fee required depending on the size of pet & bread). Short term leasing available (priced based on length of term). Private showings available by appointment. Available for June 1, 2020 move in. Tenant responsible for all utilities except water, trash removal & lawn maintenance. Please email arowe@dcg-construction.com to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2128 Lombardy Circle have any available units?
2128 Lombardy Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2128 Lombardy Circle have?
Some of 2128 Lombardy Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2128 Lombardy Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2128 Lombardy Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2128 Lombardy Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2128 Lombardy Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2128 Lombardy Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2128 Lombardy Circle offers parking.
Does 2128 Lombardy Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2128 Lombardy Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2128 Lombardy Circle have a pool?
No, 2128 Lombardy Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2128 Lombardy Circle have accessible units?
No, 2128 Lombardy Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2128 Lombardy Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2128 Lombardy Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
