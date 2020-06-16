All apartments in Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
2120 Highland Park Drive
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:29 PM

2120 Highland Park Drive

2120 Highland Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2120 Highland Park Drive, Charlotte, NC 28269
Highland Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Your authentic lifestyle deserves an extraordinary setting, a place where you can indulge your interests and cultivate your story. Discover the space that speaks to you at this newly revitalized home. Fresh interiors with neutral paint colors, a kitchen that comes equipped with an appliance package and a lovely layout to provide the ideal ambiance for your life. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2120 Highland Park Drive have any available units?
2120 Highland Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 2120 Highland Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2120 Highland Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2120 Highland Park Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2120 Highland Park Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2120 Highland Park Drive offer parking?
No, 2120 Highland Park Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2120 Highland Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2120 Highland Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2120 Highland Park Drive have a pool?
No, 2120 Highland Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2120 Highland Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 2120 Highland Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2120 Highland Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2120 Highland Park Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2120 Highland Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2120 Highland Park Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
