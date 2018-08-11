All apartments in Charlotte
2109 Edison Street
2109 Edison Street

2109 Edison Street · No Longer Available
Charlotte
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

2109 Edison Street, Charlotte, NC 28206
Druid Hills South

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
ceiling fan
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
This charming single story home could be yours! The outside entryway features a front porch perfect for adding some rocking chairs and a long driveway. Kitchen has tons of cabinet space, a pantry, and is open to the living room. The master suite features a private bathroom and walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms with large closets and a second bathroom complete the space. Walk out to the backyard and you will find a patio where you can relax outdoors and enjoy a wooded view that provides a private feel.

Like it, love it, gotta have it? Schedule a tour and apply right now at ParkAvenueCharlotte.com!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2109 Edison Street have any available units?
2109 Edison Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2109 Edison Street have?
Some of 2109 Edison Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2109 Edison Street currently offering any rent specials?
2109 Edison Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2109 Edison Street pet-friendly?
No, 2109 Edison Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2109 Edison Street offer parking?
Yes, 2109 Edison Street offers parking.
Does 2109 Edison Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2109 Edison Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2109 Edison Street have a pool?
No, 2109 Edison Street does not have a pool.
Does 2109 Edison Street have accessible units?
No, 2109 Edison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2109 Edison Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2109 Edison Street has units with dishwashers.

