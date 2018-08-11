2109 Edison Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

This charming single story home could be yours! The outside entryway features a front porch perfect for adding some rocking chairs and a long driveway. Kitchen has tons of cabinet space, a pantry, and is open to the living room. The master suite features a private bathroom and walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms with large closets and a second bathroom complete the space. Walk out to the backyard and you will find a patio where you can relax outdoors and enjoy a wooded view that provides a private feel.



