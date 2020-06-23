All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2106 Savannah Hills Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2106 Savannah Hills Dr
Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:40 AM

2106 Savannah Hills Dr

2106 Savannah Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2106 Savannah Hills Drive, Charlotte, NC 28105
Providence Estates East

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
2106 Savannah Hills Dr Available 04/08/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home in Matthews Available Now! - Renovated home in great Matthews location, close to athletic fields and shopping. Home has beautiful engineered hardwood on main floor. Large kitchen with tall cabinets, granite, tiled back splash and new GE appliances. Master bedroom has two big walk-in closets, tub and separate shower. Guest bedrooms are also big and have walk-in closets.

For more information or to schedule a viewing, please call Jane at (704) 281-6096.

(RLNE3887031)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2106 Savannah Hills Dr have any available units?
2106 Savannah Hills Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 2106 Savannah Hills Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2106 Savannah Hills Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2106 Savannah Hills Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2106 Savannah Hills Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2106 Savannah Hills Dr offer parking?
No, 2106 Savannah Hills Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2106 Savannah Hills Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2106 Savannah Hills Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2106 Savannah Hills Dr have a pool?
No, 2106 Savannah Hills Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2106 Savannah Hills Dr have accessible units?
No, 2106 Savannah Hills Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2106 Savannah Hills Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2106 Savannah Hills Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2106 Savannah Hills Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2106 Savannah Hills Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Axis Berewick
7015 Skye Bridge Way
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Langston
1925 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28204
Hudson at Montford
1420 Estates Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28209
Ashley Court Apartments
9740 Ashley Lake Ct
Charlotte, NC 28262
Berkeley Place
500 Solano Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Camden Southline
2300 South Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203
Anson at the Lakes
8000 Waterford Lakes Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
The Bryant Apartments
2020 Morton Street
Charlotte, NC 28208

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte