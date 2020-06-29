210 Church Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr concierge gym parking pool lobby

Don't miss on your opportunity for luxury uptown living at one of best units with spacious open floor plan. Kitchen features granite and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors in all area. This unit has their own private balcony with beautiful views! Perfect location, walkable to restaurants, shopping, corporate buildings and entertainment venues! FULL SIZE assigned parking space. This building is loaded with amenities: 10th floor open-air luxury swimming pool, high-tech gym facility and abundant lounge areas. 24/7 concierge service in lobby. This one won't last long so come and take a tour today.