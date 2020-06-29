All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated July 18 2020 at 12:57 AM

210 Church Street

210 N Church St · (864) 949-6488
Location

210 N Church St, Charlotte, NC 28202
Fourth Ward

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1901 · Avail. now

$2,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1080 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
gym
parking
pool
lobby
Don't miss on your opportunity for luxury uptown living at one of best units with spacious open floor plan. Kitchen features granite and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors in all area. This unit has their own private balcony with beautiful views! Perfect location, walkable to restaurants, shopping, corporate buildings and entertainment venues! FULL SIZE assigned parking space. This building is loaded with amenities: 10th floor open-air luxury swimming pool, high-tech gym facility and abundant lounge areas. 24/7 concierge service in lobby. This one won't last long so come and take a tour today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 Church Street have any available units?
210 Church Street has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 210 Church Street have?
Some of 210 Church Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 Church Street currently offering any rent specials?
210 Church Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Church Street pet-friendly?
No, 210 Church Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 210 Church Street offer parking?
Yes, 210 Church Street offers parking.
Does 210 Church Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 210 Church Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Church Street have a pool?
Yes, 210 Church Street has a pool.
Does 210 Church Street have accessible units?
No, 210 Church Street does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Church Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 210 Church Street has units with dishwashers.
