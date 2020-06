Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters Property Amenities gym

Great 2 story condo in Meeting Street Market - Great 2 story condo in Meeting Street Market in the heart of Town of Ayrsley. Condo features new carpet and has been freshly painted. The kitchen has granite counter tops, tile back splash and black appliances. Both bedrooms have a full bath. In walking distance of many restaurants, Ayrsley Grand Cinemas and Steele Creek gym. Located close to I-485 and I-77. Utilities included.



